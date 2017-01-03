Plenty of college-level courses for C...

Plenty of college-level courses for Carbon high school students

Carbon High School students are offered more concurrent enrollment choices than any other high schools in the state under the Utah State system, the Carbon School District Board of Education was told during their December 14 regular board meeting. In 2015 there were about 50 courses available for for Carbon High students, said Gary Straquadine, Associate Department Chair for Career Tech and Education at USU Eastern .

