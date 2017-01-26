Last government study committee membe...

Last government study committee member appointed

Tooele County now has an 11-member committee charged with studying the county's form of government.The county government study appointment council met Tuesday night and selected Howard Murray, former mayor of Granstville, to serve as the 11th member on the county government study committee.The committee will now evaluate the county's current ... (more)

