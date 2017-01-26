Last government study committee member appointed
Tooele County now has an 11-member committee charged with studying the county's form of government.The county government study appointment council met Tuesday night and selected Howard Murray, former mayor of Granstville, to serve as the 11th member on the county government study committee.The committee will now evaluate the county's current ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Dec '16
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
|sex tonight (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|horny guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC