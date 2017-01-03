Jury gives Tooele man guilty verdict in attempted murder case

The Tooele man charged with attempted murder in connection with a shot fired at the 7-11 convenience store at 975 N. Main St. in May was found guilty on all counts by a jury last week.Vernal George Wright, 38, was found guilty on charges of first-degree felony attempted murder and misdemeanor reckless endangerment during a jury trial last ... (more)

