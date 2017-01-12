Jury decides city owes $2.76M to sod ...

Jury decides city owes $2.76M to sod farm

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

A jury in Third District Court decided last month Tooele City owes $2.76 million to a sod farm company that claimed the city wrongfully terminated a management lease and owed the business money to compensate for its sod crop.But the jury also decided Aposhian Sod Farm Company owes the city $137,000 for damages and waste left on the 1,784-acre farm ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Dec 23 Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
sex tonight (Feb '15) Feb '15 horny guy 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,712 • Total comments across all topics: 277,846,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC