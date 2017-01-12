Jury decides city owes $2.76M to sod farm

A jury in Third District Court decided last month Tooele City owes $2.76 million to a sod farm company that claimed the city wrongfully terminated a management lease and owed the business money to compensate for its sod crop.But the jury also decided Aposhian Sod Farm Company owes the city $137,000 for damages and waste left on the 1,784-acre farm ... (more)

