Independent audit show city's financial statements are 'clean'

Tooele City's financial standing is clean, according to an independent accounting agency.Randy Jensen from certified public accounting agency WSRP of Salt Lake City, reviewed the city's annual audit report for fiscal year July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016 at a 10 a.m. special business meeting on Dec. 28 at City Hall."

