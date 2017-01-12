In 1967, Tooele High marching band performs at Rose Parade

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second week of January.Jan. 7-9, 1992Tooele Army Depot was told to expand efforts to purify groundwater of industrial solvent contamination because test results revealed ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.