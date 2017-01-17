In 1942, farmers urged to collect scrap iron for war effort

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin has published Tooele County news since 1894. Here is a flashback of local front-page news from 25, 50, 75 and 100 years ago that occurred during the second and third weeks of January.Jan. 14-16, 1992Replacing Central Elementary School would be cheaper than bringing the 63-year-old structure up to current building ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.