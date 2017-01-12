Fundraiser to benefit fallen Utah par...

Fundraiser to benefit fallen Utah paramedic's family

TOOELE, Utah - A fundraiser will be held next month for the family of a paramedic who died in an air ambulance crash last year. Paramedic Jake Shepherd, 24, was one of four people who died after the plane crashed in Nevada on Nov. 18, 2016.

