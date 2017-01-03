Final picks made for appointment council

Final picks made for appointment council

The group responsible for choosing the committee that will study Tooele County's form of government has its full five members.The three initial members of the county government study appointment council met last week and selected the final two members.Bob Gowans and Tracy Shaw were appointed on Dec. 27. They were selected from a list of 11 people ... (more)

