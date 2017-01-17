Erda woman arrested and charged with drug possession

An Erda woman is facing felony charges after she was arrested in connection with drug possession last Wednesday.Heidi Alene Warr, 39, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, as well as misdemeanor charges of manufacture or delivering drug paraphernalia and possession or use of a ... (more)

