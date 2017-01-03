December snow helps boost water year

Snow and precipitation totals for the past two Decembers in Tooele City have come in above normal, according to Ned Bevan, Tooele weather observer for the National Weather Service. Tooele's 2016 December snowfall total measured 18.5 inches, nearly two inches above the month's normal of 16.8 inches.

