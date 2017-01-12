Curbside recycling in Tooele City getting ready to start on Feb. 6

Recycling will become much easier for Tooele City residents starting Feb. 6.That's the day the city will begin its new curbside recycling service with pickup handled by Ace Recycling and Disposal, Inc."The final price per month will be $5.65 and we will start the second week of February," said Kacie Milne-Jones of the Tooele City Finance ... (more)

