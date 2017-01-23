County has had only 2 voluntary no-bu...

County has had only 2 voluntary no-burn days so far this winter

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin

Predicted rain and snow during the next several days should blow out inversion smog and improve air quality in Tooele Valley, according to the National Weather Service. Tooele County residents continue to have a green light to use solid fuels such as coal and wood for home heating because of good air conditions.

