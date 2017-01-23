COG inches closer to decision on serv...

COG inches closer to decision on service district for dispatch

20 hrs ago Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin

The Tooele County Council of Governments will reconvene in April to decide on a possible dispatch fee special service district after spending an hour discussing the topic at its meeting last Thursday night. If COG decides to pursue a special service district, it would be put on the ballot this November for a final decision from county voters.

Tooele, UT

