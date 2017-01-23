City to join fund to help survivors of fallen officers

Tooele City will participate in a cost-sharing program with other Utah municipalities to provide continual health insurance for spouses and children of police officers who die in the line of duty. In 2015, the Utah Legislature passed HB288 that requires cities to continue to pay health insurance premiums for surviving spouses and children until the spouse reaches 65 and is eligible for Medicare, and the children reach the age of 26. Cities have the option to continue paying the insurance premiums the way they have in the past or to participate in the state's Local Public Safety and Firefighter Surviving Spouse Trust Fund, which is a part of HB288.

