Best of the West Chili Cook-off set for Saturday

The second annual Best of the West Chili Cook-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Deseret Peak Complex.Chili made for that event will also be served as one of the concession items during the Western Music and Songwriters Series from 7-10 p.m. at Deseret Peak.Tickets for both events are currently sold out.

