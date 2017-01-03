Army instructor charged with rape mak...

Army instructor charged with rape makes initial appearance

Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

The U.S. Army instructor arrested in connection with the rape of a Tooele High School student made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.Brian Joseph Dragon, 32, of Herriman is charged with three counts of first-degree felony rape.

