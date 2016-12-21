Utah forecast: Gray skies, rain-snow ...

Utah forecast: Gray skies, rain-snow mix into the midweek

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Put on a Happy Face ? Imagine crooners Tony Bennett , Robert Goulet or even Frank Sinatra getting drenched by the mixed rain and snow forecast for the Wasatch Front into the midweek - ah, now you can "slap on a happy grin." Until then, nothing for it but to "stick out that noble chin" and bear with the clouds, daytime rain and nighttime dustings of snow due for the Salt Lake and Tooele valleys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Fri Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
sex tonight (Feb '15) Feb '15 horny guy 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tooele County was issued at December 24 at 3:45PM MST

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,211

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC