UTA board adopts $387M budget

UTA board adopts $387M budget

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Deseret News

The Utah Transit Authority board of trustees on Wednesday officially approved and adopted a budget of $387.1 million for the new year. UTA CEO Jerry Benson said the amount represents a nearly 3 percent hike from 2016 and includes funding for development of a bus-rapid transit project in Utah County and increasing operational productivity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Fri Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
sex tonight (Feb '15) Feb '15 horny guy 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tooele County was issued at December 24 at 3:45PM MST

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,201

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC