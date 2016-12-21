Tooele Police press charges in shooting death of dog
Animal cruelty charges have been filed against a Tooele man after his dog was killed inside his home in late November.Tooele City police sent misdemeanor charges to the county attorney's office for intoxication, discharge of a firearm and animal cruelty against Carey Collins, 49, following an incident at his home on Nov. 29, according to Tooele ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Fri
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
|sex tonight (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|horny guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC