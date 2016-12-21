Tooele Police press charges in shooti...

Tooele Police press charges in shooting death of dog

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

Animal cruelty charges have been filed against a Tooele man after his dog was killed inside his home in late November.Tooele City police sent misdemeanor charges to the county attorney's office for intoxication, discharge of a firearm and animal cruelty against Carey Collins, 49, following an incident at his home on Nov. 29, according to Tooele ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Fri Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
sex tonight (Feb '15) Feb '15 horny guy 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tooele County was issued at December 25 at 9:58AM MST

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,238 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,997

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC