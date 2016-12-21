Tooele City police investigating extortion letter placed on homes
Tooele City police say there is no threat to residents who received an extortion letter at their homes at the end of November.The letter demanded residents pay $2,000 in cash since their homes were being watched by the extortionist's "men" and their phones were tapped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Fri
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
|sex tonight (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|horny guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC