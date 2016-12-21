Tooele City police investigating exto...

Tooele City police investigating extortion letter placed on homes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

Tooele City police say there is no threat to residents who received an extortion letter at their homes at the end of November.The letter demanded residents pay $2,000 in cash since their homes were being watched by the extortionist's "men" and their phones were tapped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tooele Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking Fri Groundbreaking 1
Girls that are horny (Jan '16) Jan '16 Blakestadulis 1
News Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15) Dec '15 MizzLezlee 1
For w not m horny (Aug '15) Aug '15 Jorqlip 1
Traffic (Jun '15) Jun '15 Troy 1
Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15) Apr '15 Darlene 1
sex tonight (Feb '15) Feb '15 horny guy 1
See all Tooele Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tooele Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tooele County was issued at December 25 at 9:58AM MST

Tooele Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tooele Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Tooele, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,238 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,006

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC