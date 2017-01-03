Stansbury speedster duo notches pair ...

Stansbury speedster duo notches pair of track titles

Thursday Dec 29

Of all the Tooele County entrants at the Class 3A state track and field championships in 2016, only Stansbury senior sprinter Michaela Didericksen and sophomore jumper Sami Oblad claimed state titles.Didericksen won the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.56 seconds and was closely followed by Oblad's second-place time of 25.93.Oblad won the high jump ... (more)

Tooele, UT

