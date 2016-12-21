RDA approves memorandum to move retai...

RDA approves memorandum to move retail project forward

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line

A site plan with tenants for a large and long-delayed retail development on Tooele City Main Street may be finished by next summer, a city official says.The site plan involves 33 acres of prime retail land that lies southwest of the intersection of Main Street and 1000 North and behind the 7-11 convenience store/Wendy's restaurant.

Tooele, UT

