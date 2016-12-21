Golden Acres will next vote on a $1.6M fix for its water system

It's time for residents of Golden Gardens in West Erda to vote.The West Erda Improvement District, which exists to provide water to Golden Garden's residents, has found a solution to the district's failing water system.But the improvements come with a $1.6 million price tag.The Utah State Division of Drinking Water approved a funding package that ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.