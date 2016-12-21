Faithful return to present 'Messiah' this weekend
One of the holiday season's most beloved and soul-moving stories about the life of Christ will be performed in Grantsville this weekend.More than 100 vocalists and musicians with the Tooele Community Chorus and Orchestra will perform Handel's "Messiah" in the Grantsville High School's auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Add your comments below
Tooele Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grantsville Justice Center Groundbreaking
|Fri
|Groundbreaking
|1
|Girls that are horny (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Blakestadulis
|1
|Tooele banker took $43K from elderly woman's ac... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|MizzLezlee
|1
|For w not m horny (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Jorqlip
|1
|Traffic (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Troy
|1
|Albert Leroy Martinez (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Darlene
|1
|sex tonight (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|horny guy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tooele Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC