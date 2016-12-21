Donations still being collected for Benefit Fund drive
When presented with the financial and medical struggles of others in the community, Tooele County residents show they're capable of incrediblE generosity, especially during the Christmas season.Eric and Brenda Anderson and their son, Sean, were selected as this year's Tooele Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund family due to the medical hardships ... (more)
Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
