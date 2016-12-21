County Chorale's concerts will wow this weekend

The Tooele County Choral Society will usher in the season of giving and celebration with heartfelt vocal music at its concert Friday and Saturday night, according to its conductor, Denise McCubbins.McCubbins, who is also the founder of the choir, said the concert will feature a wide range of Christmas vocal selections, from a raucous and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.