Council 'disgusted' with commissioners

Thursday Dec 22

The Grantsville City Council emphatically rejected a disconnection proposal by Tooele County that would return property, including Deseret Peak Complex and Utah Motorsports Campus, to unincorporated status.The city council unanimously voted to deny the disconnection request by the Tooele County Commission and had strong words for the county, which ... (more)

