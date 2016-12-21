An early gift

Those critical of how much money Tooele County Commissions have put into Deseret Peak Complex since it opened nearly 20 years got an early Christmas present last week: The facility is no longer being deeply subsidized by county coffers as before.In last Thursday's front-page story, "Deseret Peak subsidies decline," it was reported the county's 2017 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.