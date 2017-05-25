House passes school finance formula

House passes school finance formula

Next Story Prev Story
May 25, 2017 Read more: The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas

The Kansas School Equity and Enhancement Act collected a passing grade Thursday in the House of Representatives, even though some voting for it said it needs improvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hutchinson News, Hutchinson Kansas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tonganoxie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man needs mental help (Sep '16) Jun 24 Wesley Nathaniel ... 26
Jacob Dorman - Colostomy bag with ears May '17 Kankan 1
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Apr '17 stepping on do henry 15
Crystal Fleener Mar '17 Sway45 7
who hates jake hullinger (Oct '08) Mar '17 Ellen Dr Generate 9
What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan... Mar '17 legendary 2
men wearing panties (Nov '09) Jan '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 218
See all Tonganoxie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tonganoxie Forum Now

Tonganoxie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tonganoxie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Tonganoxie, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,825 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC