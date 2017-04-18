My wife gave her boss the gift of life: her kidney
We follow as Natalie Frese, wife of The Star's David Frese, donates her left kidney to Ty Poell, her boss and principal at Tonganoxie Elementary School. Natalie, a second-grade teacher at the school, found out she was a donor match last fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tonganoxie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Apr 6
|stepping on do henry
|15
|Crystal Fleener
|Mar 30
|Sway45
|7
|Man needs mental help (Sep '16)
|Mar '17
|spec ops
|23
|who hates jake hullinger (Oct '08)
|Mar '17
|Ellen Dr Generate
|9
|What happened with the e-coli levels in the Kan...
|Mar '17
|legendary
|2
|men wearing panties (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|218
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Thoms J Ruthaford...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tonganoxie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC