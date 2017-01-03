Thousands of shoes help Tonganoxie student
TONGANOXIE, Kan. - After hearing one of their classmates suffers from seizures on a weekly basis, students at Tonganoxie Middle school came together to help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tonganoxie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|What happened to ...
|4
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|Man needs mental help
|Dec 13
|oh_stop_it
|10
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kansas (Di... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|Billy Bob
|20
|Debra E. Auld-Bliss (Jan '12)
|May '14
|Sydne Marshall
|14
|Tonganoxie Bar Owner Challenges Looming Kansas ... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Tongie Resident
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tonganoxie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC