C-J Extra: Feeders attract birds to Topekan's backyard
Terry Mannell, a Topeka Audubon Society board member, checks the bird feeders in the backyard of his Topeka home. Mannell, who has a bachelor's degree in natural resource management from Kansas State University and a master's degree in ornamental horticulture from Ohio State University, says 329 bird species have been seen in Shawnee County, while 334 species have been seen in Jefferson County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Tonganoxie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawrence considering Indigenous Peoples Day to ... (Apr '16)
|Mon
|What happened to ...
|4
|How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16)
|Jan 4
|jeffryhelmsbike
|14
|Man needs mental help
|Dec 13
|oh_stop_it
|10
|looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle
|Dec '16
|Karey
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kansas (Di... (Oct '10)
|Oct '15
|Billy Bob
|20
|Debra E. Auld-Bliss (Jan '12)
|May '14
|Sydne Marshall
|14
|Tonganoxie Bar Owner Challenges Looming Kansas ... (Jun '10)
|May '14
|Tongie Resident
|12
Find what you want!
Search Tonganoxie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC