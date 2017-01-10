C-J Extra: Feeders attract birds to T...

C-J Extra: Feeders attract birds to Topekan's backyard

Terry Mannell, a Topeka Audubon Society board member, checks the bird feeders in the backyard of his Topeka home. Mannell, who has a bachelor's degree in natural resource management from Kansas State University and a master's degree in ornamental horticulture from Ohio State University, says 329 bird species have been seen in Shawnee County, while 334 species have been seen in Jefferson County.

