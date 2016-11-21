Hearing moved to March for man charge...

Hearing moved to March for man charged in detective's death

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 21, 2016 Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

The preliminary hearing for a man charged with capital murder in the death of a Kansas City, Kansas, police detective has been moved. Curtis Ayers, of Tonganoxie, is charged with capital murder in the May 9 death of Det.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tonganoxie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Man needs mental help Dec 13 oh_stop_it 10
looking for a girl with the nickname Noodle Dec 8 Karey 5
Sophie House Linwood KS (Jun '13) Nov 30 Sam123 38
camp george wise (Jan '12) Nov 29 Happy Girl 9
How did Cindy Helms Rice die? (Jan '16) Nov '16 Ju-Ju 13
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kansas (Di... (Oct '10) Oct '15 Billy Bob 20
News Debra E. Auld-Bliss (Jan '12) May '14 Sydne Marshall 14
See all Tonganoxie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tonganoxie Forum Now

Tonganoxie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tonganoxie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tonganoxie, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,612 • Total comments across all topics: 277,259,539

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC