Who was 'the other woman' at the O.K. Corral?
Only in Arizona: Wyatt Earp's common-law wife waited for him in California after the 1881 gunfight. His eventual second common-law wife did, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tombstone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Light has started Silencing truth
|Tue
|Mr Rogers
|17
|Have Often Thought About Moving To Tombstone.... (Jan '16)
|Tue
|CourthouseWhore
|5
|"Bigoted Bisbee" Post goes Viral
|Jun 20
|Doctor Maybe
|5
|Bisbee people who give "annoying" a new and dee...
|Jun 19
|Uncle V
|10
|Would there be a Pride without alcohol?
|Jun 19
|APS Valley
|1
|Cmdr Light Info You Need to Know
|Jun 18
|Ghostbusters
|5
|Third Light Target Bites the Dust Since Feb
|Jun 17
|Paladin
|23
Find what you want!
Search Tombstone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC