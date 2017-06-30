This week on "Sunday Morning"
COVER STORY: Storm chasers' whirlwind marriage In Oklahoma, where tornado warnings can mean the difference between life and death, there are no bigger names in storm-chasing than Val and Amy Castor, a husband-and-wife team who serve as a mobile early warning system for approaching storms. The Castors are part of a network of storm chasers who broadcast live for Oklahoma City's CBS station, getting as close as possible to pinpoint a tornado's path.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Tombstone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Virgil Light Sighting (Aug '16)
|2 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|71
|You Might Just be Virgil Light
|2 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|22
|Where The Mobsters Eat
|2 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|78
|Virgil Light is a Reptilian!
|2 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|9
|City of Bisbee to Reward Dead Beats Who Don't P...
|2 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|41
|Ok...that walking dead couple of Bisbee
|2 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|5
|California imitates Bisbee.....
|2 hr
|Oh My Goidness
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tombstone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC