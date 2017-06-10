Douglas woman facing human smuggling ...

Douglas woman facing human smuggling charges

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

WILLCOX, AZ - On Sunday, June 11, Border Patrol agents with the Willcox Station arrested a Douglas woman after she attempted to smuggle a man from Mexico in the trunk of her car. According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tombstone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Light has started Silencing truth Tue Mr Rogers 17
Have Often Thought About Moving To Tombstone.... (Jan '16) Tue CourthouseWhore 5
"Bigoted Bisbee" Post goes Viral Jun 20 Doctor Maybe 5
Bisbee people who give "annoying" a new and dee... Jun 19 Uncle V 10
Would there be a Pride without alcohol? Jun 19 APS Valley 1
Cmdr Light Info You Need to Know Jun 18 Ghostbusters 5
Third Light Target Bites the Dust Since Feb Jun 17 Paladin 23
See all Tombstone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tombstone Forum Now

Tombstone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tombstone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Tombstone, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,455 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC