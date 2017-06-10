Douglas woman facing human smuggling charges
WILLCOX, AZ - On Sunday, June 11, Border Patrol agents with the Willcox Station arrested a Douglas woman after she attempted to smuggle a man from Mexico in the trunk of her car. According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Tombstone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Light has started Silencing truth
|Tue
|Mr Rogers
|17
|Have Often Thought About Moving To Tombstone.... (Jan '16)
|Tue
|CourthouseWhore
|5
|"Bigoted Bisbee" Post goes Viral
|Jun 20
|Doctor Maybe
|5
|Bisbee people who give "annoying" a new and dee...
|Jun 19
|Uncle V
|10
|Would there be a Pride without alcohol?
|Jun 19
|APS Valley
|1
|Cmdr Light Info You Need to Know
|Jun 18
|Ghostbusters
|5
|Third Light Target Bites the Dust Since Feb
|Jun 17
|Paladin
|23
Find what you want!
Search Tombstone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC