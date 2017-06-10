Douglas woman facing human smuggling charges

WILLCOX, AZ - On Sunday, June 11, Border Patrol agents with the Willcox Station arrested a Douglas woman after she attempted to smuggle a man from Mexico in the trunk of her car. According to a CBP news release the Willcox Station agents pulled the woman for secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Highway 80 near Tombstone, after her responses to immigration questions were inconsistent.

