Whata s in the casket?

Whata s in the casket?

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: WIXY-FM Champaign

Agents working an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona said they stopped a hearse last weekend and found 67 pounds of marijuana inside a mahogany coffin. The hearse carrying the casket was stopped Saturday evening on State Route 80 near Tombstone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIXY-FM Champaign.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tombstone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Arizona's Biggest Public Corruption Scandle 6 hr Edmond 4
Bisbee Sounds Like a Low Energy Hell on Earth Sun Doan Care 4
I am so freakin drunk tonight Sun Edmond 42
Y'all Been Outsourced May 4 redbull post 9
Where the Meth is Sold in Bisbee May 2 Head nut 10
Failure and Bisbee May 2 Straight Shooter 32
There are no mobsters in Bisbee, only monsters May 1 Canis Major 2
See all Tombstone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tombstone Forum Now

Tombstone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tombstone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Tombstone, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,445 • Total comments across all topics: 280,877,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC