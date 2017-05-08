Whata s in the casket?
Agents working an immigration checkpoint in southern Arizona said they stopped a hearse last weekend and found 67 pounds of marijuana inside a mahogany coffin. The hearse carrying the casket was stopped Saturday evening on State Route 80 near Tombstone.
