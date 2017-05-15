Val Kilmer to celebrate 'Tombstone' c...

Val Kilmer to celebrate 'Tombstone' character in Arizona

Monday May 15

Val Kilmer, who famously played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," is making plans to visit the Arizona Old West town this summer as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.

