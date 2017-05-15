Val Kilmer to celebrate 'Tombstone' character in Arizona
Val Kilmer to celebrate 'Tombstone' character in Arizona The actor starred as Doc Holliday in the 1993 film. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2qKf4I4 Val Kilmer, who famously played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," is making plans to visit the Arizona Old West town this summer as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.
