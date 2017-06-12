Ten famous hotel guests and their rooms

Ten famous hotel guests and their rooms

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Stay in the Ritz suite Coco Chanel lived in for 37 years or spend a night where John Lennon and Yoko Ono staged a sit-in. Perhaps the most renowned hotel guest of all time, Coco took a suite at the Ritz one day in 1937 and stayed for 37 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tombstone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
If you truly love your woman 2 hr Troll Reker 4
Third Light Target Bites the Dust Since Feb 13 hr Rockafella Hearing 4
In honor of Gay Father's Day Pride..... Mon Troll Pecker 8
Bisbee people who give "annoying" a new and dee... Mon Troll Reker 6
Bisbee dating stories....otherwise known as "th... Mon Troll Reker 4
21 shocking Bisbee scandals that you've probabl... Mon Troll Reker 5
revealed: 35 shocking bisbee secrets that only ... Mon Troll Reker 4
See all Tombstone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tombstone Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Cochise County was issued at June 14 at 4:29AM MST

Tombstone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tombstone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tombstone, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC