Suspect Wounded in Shootout With Bord...

Suspect Wounded in Shootout With Border Patrol Agents in Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Share TOMBSTONE, Arizona -- A man fired on Border Patrol agents who returned fire, striking and wounding him Wednesday, May 17, federal authorities said. No agents were injured in the incident at a checkpoint north of Tombstone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tombstone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Bisbee to Reward Dead Beats Who Don't P... 20 min BrownBob 20
In honor of Gay Father's Day Pride..... 6 hr John 3
Virg Speak 101 - a guide to culture clash Tue Louzer 12
Safeway charges tax on the mandatory bags Tue Troll Reker 2
Ok...that walking dead couple of Bisbee May 21 Walt Nisney 2
Statewide boycott of Green Pharmacy May 18 Shipheads 19
The ARZON Myth May 18 Grow Up 3
See all Tombstone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tombstone Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Cochise County was issued at May 24 at 1:13PM MST

Tombstone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tombstone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Tombstone, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,843 • Total comments across all topics: 281,251,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC