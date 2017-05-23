Suspect Wounded in Shootout With Border Patrol Agents in Arizona
Share TOMBSTONE, Arizona -- A man fired on Border Patrol agents who returned fire, striking and wounding him Wednesday, May 17, federal authorities said. No agents were injured in the incident at a checkpoint north of Tombstone.
