Suspect in hit and run where motorcyclist lost leg told detectives she knew she was in a collision

According to court documents, 33-year-old Leslie Hester told detectives she was being physically attacked by an acquaintance while she was driving on April 23 near 11th and Southeast Blvd. Hester said while her acquaintance was grabbing her neck, she pushed on the gas pedal and knew she was involved in a collision. Hester told detectives she looked behind her and saw sparks after the collision but didn't call police because she was scared.

