Suspect in hit and run where motorcyclist lost leg told detectives she knew she was in a collision
According to court documents, 33-year-old Leslie Hester told detectives she was being physically attacked by an acquaintance while she was driving on April 23 near 11th and Southeast Blvd. Hester said while her acquaintance was grabbing her neck, she pushed on the gas pedal and knew she was involved in a collision. Hester told detectives she looked behind her and saw sparks after the collision but didn't call police because she was scared.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Tombstone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South Arizona's Biggest Public Corruption Scandle
|6 hr
|Edmond
|4
|Bisbee Sounds Like a Low Energy Hell on Earth
|Sun
|Doan Care
|4
|I am so freakin drunk tonight
|Sun
|Edmond
|42
|Y'all Been Outsourced
|May 4
|redbull post
|9
|Where the Meth is Sold in Bisbee
|May 2
|Head nut
|10
|Failure and Bisbee
|May 2
|Straight Shooter
|32
|There are no mobsters in Bisbee, only monsters
|May 1
|Canis Major
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tombstone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC