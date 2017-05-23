Shooting near Border Patrol checkpoint north of Tombstone
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ - A man has been airlifted after shots were fired near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 80, north of Tombstone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. According to CCSO they received a call at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 from a Tombstone resident, who said her 76-year-old father had left home, possibly heading to Sierra Vista.
