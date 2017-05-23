Shooting near Border Patrol checkpoin...

Shooting near Border Patrol checkpoint north of Tombstone

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: KOLD-TV Tucson

COCHISE COUNTY, AZ - A man has been airlifted after shots were fired near the Border Patrol checkpoint on Highway 80, north of Tombstone, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. According to CCSO they received a call at 3:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 from a Tombstone resident, who said her 76-year-old father had left home, possibly heading to Sierra Vista.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tombstone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City of Bisbee to Reward Dead Beats Who Don't P... 11 hr Marsha 22
In honor of Gay Father's Day Pride..... 20 hr John 3
Virg Speak 101 - a guide to culture clash Tue Louzer 12
Safeway charges tax on the mandatory bags Tue Troll Reker 2
Ok...that walking dead couple of Bisbee May 21 Walt Nisney 2
Statewide boycott of Green Pharmacy May 18 Shipheads 19
The ARZON Myth May 18 Grow Up 3
See all Tombstone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tombstone Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Cochise County was issued at May 25 at 2:23AM MST

Tombstone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tombstone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Tombstone, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 281,264,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC