Man attempts to smuggle 67 pounds of marijuana in a casket
In a world where smugglers try to find new ways to get drugs across international borders, an American man was arrested last weekend for attempting to smuggle 67 pounds of marijuana across the Mexican border in a coffin. Agents found the casket filled with $33,000 worth of pot covered by manure to disguise the odor, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for Arizona.
Read more at Boston Herald.
