Border Patrol Finds A Coffin Stuffed With 67 Pounds Of Marijuana
A hearse traveling across the U.S. border in Arizona raised suspicions Saturday and a search revealed thousands of dollars of marijuana stuffed into a coffin. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents monitoring an immigration checkpoint near Tombstone, Arizona spotted the white hearse Saturday, traveling north from the checkpoint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Tombstone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am so freakin drunk tonight
|2 hr
|Last Train Out
|4
|Y'all Been Outsourced
|17 hr
|redbull post
|9
|Where the Meth is Sold in Bisbee
|Tue
|Head nut
|10
|Failure and Bisbee
|May 2
|Straight Shooter
|32
|There are no mobsters in Bisbee, only monsters
|May 1
|Canis Major
|2
|Virgil Light is a Reptilian!
|Apr 30
|Edmonds
|8
|Freeze warning 2-4am Sunday April 30
|Apr 29
|usefulpostspossible
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tombstone Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC