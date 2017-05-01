Border Patrol Finds A Coffin Stuffed ...

Border Patrol Finds A Coffin Stuffed With 67 Pounds Of Marijuana

Monday May 1 Read more: The Daily Caller

A hearse traveling across the U.S. border in Arizona raised suspicions Saturday and a search revealed thousands of dollars of marijuana stuffed into a coffin. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents monitoring an immigration checkpoint near Tombstone, Arizona spotted the white hearse Saturday, traveling north from the checkpoint.

