Arizona man wounded in shootout with border agents
A 76-year-old man was recovering Thursday from a gunshot wound to the arm after a shootout with Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint in Arizona, authorities said. Gary Smith of Tombstone fired his gun at agents after crashing through traffic barriers Wednesday at the checkpoint on State Route 80 near Tombstone that was temporarily closed because of bad weather, Tucson Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said.
Tombstone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In honor of Gay Father's Day Pride.....
|30 min
|Troll Pecker
|8
|Bisbee people who give "annoying" a new and dee...
|36 min
|Troll Reker
|6
|Bisbee dating stories....otherwise known as "th...
|36 min
|Troll Reker
|4
|21 shocking Bisbee scandals that you've probabl...
|6 hr
|Troll Reker
|5
|revealed: 35 shocking bisbee secrets that only ...
|6 hr
|Troll Reker
|4
|New Bisbee Forum
|Jun 10
|Troll Reker
|5
|Is Josh Goldie back in town
|Apr '17
|Troll Reker
|4
