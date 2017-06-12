Arizona man wounded in shootout with ...

Arizona man wounded in shootout with border agents

A 76-year-old man was recovering Thursday from a gunshot wound to the arm after a shootout with Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint in Arizona, authorities said. Gary Smith of Tombstone fired his gun at agents after crashing through traffic barriers Wednesday at the checkpoint on State Route 80 near Tombstone that was temporarily closed because of bad weather, Tucson Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said.

