Agents seize almost 13 pounds of heroin
During her attempt to enter the US, she was referred for further inspection where she was found to be carrying three pounds of heroin, all strapped to her behind.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the 47-year-old Nogales, Arizona, woman was detained Tuesday after the heroin was found during an inspection.According to a statement released Thursday, all of the arrests happened at the Dennis DeConcini crossing, and the first woman arrested is a 38-year-old from Peoria.A 38-year-old woman from Peoria was taken into custody after officers found almost 22 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in her Ford SUV.The woman was searched and investigators discovered she had almost 3 pounds of heroin, worth more than $45,000, strapped to her backside inside her trousers.
