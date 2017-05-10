Agents seize almost 13 pounds of heroin

Agents seize almost 13 pounds of heroin

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: The Daily Millbury

During her attempt to enter the US, she was referred for further inspection where she was found to be carrying three pounds of heroin, all strapped to her behind.U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the 47-year-old Nogales, Arizona, woman was detained Tuesday after the heroin was found during an inspection.According to a statement released Thursday, all of the arrests happened at the Dennis DeConcini crossing, and the first woman arrested is a 38-year-old from Peoria.A 38-year-old woman from Peoria was taken into custody after officers found almost 22 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in her Ford SUV.The woman was searched and investigators discovered she had almost 3 pounds of heroin, worth more than $45,000, strapped to her backside inside her trousers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tombstone Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No Such Thing as Bad Publicity 9 hr Suzy Q 38
Helicopter over hereford Thu SNL 2
South Arizona's Biggest Public Corruption Scandle Thu Ogolic Pano 10
Bisbee Sounds Like a Low Energy Hell on Earth May 7 Doan Care 4
Y'all Been Outsourced May 4 redbull post 9
Where the Meth is Sold in Bisbee May 2 Head nut 10
Failure and Bisbee May 2 Straight Shooter 32
See all Tombstone Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tombstone Forum Now

Tombstone Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tombstone Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
 

Tombstone, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,185 • Total comments across all topics: 281,003,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC