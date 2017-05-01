67 pounds of pot found in casket afte...

67 pounds of pot found in casket after hearse stopped near Tombstone

Monday May 1

Border patrol agents stopped a hearse near Tombstone, Arizona Saturday evening at an immigration checkpoint - and discovered 67 pounds of marijuana hidden inside a casket . Agents working an immigration checkpoint spotted a white hearse traveling north of Tombstone and ultimately conducted an immigration vehicle stop at the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 82, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection for Arizona Border patrol agents encountered "several inconsistencies" during the stop and requested a K-9 unit.

