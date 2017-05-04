67 pounds of marijuana found in casket at Arizona checkpoint
An unlikely coalition in Nevada is trying to force pharmaceutical drugmakers to refund insurance companies and diabetics if insulin prices surpass inflation. President Donald Trump would certainly consider higher gasoline and diesel fuel taxes to be healthy for the economy_suggesting Monday that the increase could help fund his ambitious infrastructure plan.
Tombstone Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I am so freakin drunk tonight
|2 hr
|Last Train Out
|4
|Y'all Been Outsourced
|17 hr
|redbull post
|9
|Where the Meth is Sold in Bisbee
|Tue
|Head nut
|10
|Failure and Bisbee
|May 2
|Straight Shooter
|32
|There are no mobsters in Bisbee, only monsters
|May 1
|Canis Major
|2
|Virgil Light is a Reptilian!
|Apr 30
|Edmonds
|8
|Freeze warning 2-4am Sunday April 30
|Apr 29
|usefulpostspossible
|1
