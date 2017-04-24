Today in Arizona History
On this date in 1913, the first vodka in sample lots was received in Tucson by a local "collector of curios." On this date in 1922, the Phoenix-Miami-Globe railroad, connecting the Salt River Valley with the Gila Valley was opened at a celebration attended by hundreds in Miami.
